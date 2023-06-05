Marietta to flush hydrants

By Alex Semancik
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) – The City of Marietta Fire Department will be flushing fire hydrants soon.

The hydrants will be flushed on Thursday, June 8, 2023, according to a statement from the City of Marietta.

The flushing will take place in the areas highlighted in the photo below:

Marietta Hydrant Flushing Map
Marietta Hydrant Flushing Map(City of Marietta)

Customers are advised to watch for discolored water.

Marietta says after flushing is completed, customers who are experiencing brown (mineral deposits) or milky (trapped air) water, are asked to flush their cold-water lines to flush the service line from the main to their point of use in home or business.

Marietta officials say it will take a considerable amount of time to flush all the hydrants in the system.

If problems persist, call the Water Treatment Plant at 740-374-6864 for further assistance.

