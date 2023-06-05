Obituary: Blough, Earl Noel

Earl Noel Blough, 82, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away June 1, 2023 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born in Parkersburg, December 24, 1940, son of the late George A. Blough and Vivian E. Spencer Blough Whited.

Noel proudly served his country in the US Army, retiring after twenty-one years of service. He served in Vietnam and was the recipient of the Purple Heart and Bronze Star. He had been stationed in Germany for twelve years of his career where he met his late wife Maria Stahl Blough. He was a member of American Legion Post #15. Following his service in the military, he worked at Shell Chemical for seventeen years. Noel was a member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife Mae Blough, daughter Diana Clunn of Montana, step son James Newbanks (Michele) of Belpre, step daughter Christy Inman of Parkersburg, grandson Joseph Thorn (Michelle), great grandchildren Keziah and Luke Thorn, step grandchildren Hope Lynn Inman, Michael Glenn Inman, of Morgantown, WV and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Noel was preceded in death by his wife Maria Stahl Blough, daughter Trudy Blough, son in law Carlton Clunn, sister Kathy Diane Stedley,two brothers Wayne and Keith Blough.

Following Noel’s request, there will be no services.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting LeavittFuneralHome.com

