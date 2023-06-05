Obituary: Leasure, Mindy Sue Ludolph

Mindy Sue Ludolph Leasure
By Alex Semancik
Published: Jun. 5, 2023
Mindy Sue Ludolph Leasure, 59, of New Matamoras, Ohio died Friday June 2, 2023 at her home in New Matamoras, Ohio.

She was born on July 10, 1963 in New Martinsville, West Virginia the daughter of Russell and Twila Michael Ludolph.

She is survived by three sons, Lonnie Dalrymple (Alaina Harmon) and Logan Dalrymple both of New Matamoras, Ohio and Justin Boron of Morgantown, West Virginia and one daughter Lacole Dalrymple of West Virginia. Six grandchildren and four sisters Cathy Ramsey, Linda Smith, Penny Merckle and Rodawna Resseger (Jason) and several nieces and nephews and her care givers Logan Dalrymple and Rhonda Dalrymple CNA.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her Husband Kenneth Dalrymple.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 5, 2023, at the Hadley Funeral Home in New Matamoras, Ohio at 11:00 AM with David Beaver officiating. Burial will be made in the Gravel Hill Cemetery at Fly, Ohio.

Friends may call at the funeral home from 9:00 AM until the time of the services.

Online condolences may be made at hadleyfh.com

