Obituary: Mitchell, Pamela Stewart

By Alex Semancik
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Pamela Stewart Mitchell, 64, of Parkersburg passed away on June 4, 2023. Pam was a loving friend, a dedicated educator, and an inspiring mentor. Pam worked for many years in the Pleasants County School System helping to bring technology to the faculty and students. She loved travel, horses, and everything Scottish.

Pam leaves behind her husband Curt, sister Kay (Bill) Wherry, sister-in-law Sally Dixon, special friend Cyndi McLaughlin, and nephews and nieces Eric (Emily) Wherry, Milla Dixon, Mitch (Sheri) Dixon, Allison (Bill) Dixon, and Heath (Kala) Dixon. She also enjoyed great nephews and nieces, Ila, Danika, Fredrick, Henry, and Calvin.

She was preceded in death by her parents Harold and Lucille Stewart and will be met at the rainbow bridge by her beloved yorkies, Keltie and Willow.

Calling hours will be 6-8:00 at the Ingram Funeral Home, St. Marys on Wednesday, June 7, and before the service at 11:00 Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Pipes and Drums of St. Andrew, 1117 17th St., Vienna, WV 26105 or to The Pleasants County 4H All-Stars, P.O. Box 269, St. Marys, WV 26170.

