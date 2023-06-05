Obituary: Morgenstern, Lester Eugene

Lester Eugene Morgenstern, age 83, passed away peacefully in the morning of June 2, 2023 in Caldwell, Ohio.

Lester was born 1940 in Lowell, Ohio to Walter Morgenstern and Virginia Gebhart Morgenstern. In 1957, Lester graduated from Fort Frye High School and served in the National Guard. Lester was the excavator and owner/operator of Morgenstern’s Nursery and Greenhouses located in Lowell, Ohio.

Lester is survived by his children; Mary Perry and her husband Scott of Lowell, Sandy Morgenstern of Beverly, Robby Morgenstern of Marietta, and five grandchildren, Jared Perry, Daniel Perry, Miranda Perry, Jessica Hill, and Austin Hill.

Friends may call Tuesday, June 6th at 9 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Services will be held on the same day at 11:00 am. The burial will immediately follow the services in Greenlawn Cemetery located in Lowell, Ohio. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to the LA Fire and Rescue Squad. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.