Obituary: Samples, Clifton Arden, Jr.

Clifton Arden Samples, Jr., 56, of Harrisville, died June 4, 2023 at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, WV.

He was born April 23, 1967 at Elyria, OH, the son of the late Clifton A. and Shirley Taylor Samples.

Cliff had worked as a produce clerk in the former Harrisville IGA store. He enjoyed racing, Dodges and spending time with his son.

He is survived by his son, Ryan Wayne Samples of Cairo; sisters, Nancy Sigler (Phil) of St. Marys and Joan Slone (Steve) of Geneva, OH; several nieces and nephews; and close friends, Tim Johnson and Cary McDonald.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Judy Wilfong and Joy Griggs.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM, Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville with Pastor Alan Adams officiating. Friends may visit at the funeral home Tuesday from 4-8 PM. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com. The family requests that you would wear racing or Mopar t-shirts to honor him.

