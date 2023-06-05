Obituary: Smith, Richard “Bruce”

Richard “Bruce” Smith, 68, of Vincent, Ohio passed away at home on June 3rd, 2023.

He was born in Huntington, WV, November 27th, 1954, a son of the late Richard Ashby Smith Jr. and Jean Eloise Chapman Smith.

He is survived by his wife Marie and his daughters Hollie and Heidi.

Services will be 2pm Wednesday, at the Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery Belpre.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 10am-2pm.

For a complete obituary and to leave online condolences for the family, visit their Tribute at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.