Obituary: Townsend, Judith Ann

Judith Ann Townsend, 81, of Parkersburg, passed away June 4, 2023 at the Ohio Valley Health Care Center. She was born June 10, 1941 in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Harold and Mary Francis Emerick Little.

Mrs. Townsend was a graduate of Parkersburg High and Mountain State Business College. She retired from Nashua Photo. She enjoyed gospel music sings and taking care of her grandkids.

Surviving is her son Darrin W. Townsend of Columbus, daughter Julie Barnette of Vienna and a niece who is like a daughter, Debbra Whitten of New Condord, OH, three sisters: Karen Terry, Linda Little and Jean McLain, all of Parkersburg and brother Norman (Nute) Little of Parkersburg.

She also leaves behind four grandchildren: J. D. Barnette, Jake Barnette, Becca Kay (Justin) and Courtney Vincent along with great-grandchildren: Molly and Daniel Kay.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Joe Alan Townsend, sister Rebecca “Becky” Ayers and brothers: Tom and Howard Lee “Joe” Little.

Funeral services will be Thursday 11AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Jerry Murphy officiating. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday 5-7PM.

The family would like to thank the staff of Ohio Valley Health Care for the great support and kindness shown to Judy and her family in her final years as a resident there.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkersburg Humane Society 530 29th Street Parkersburg, WV 26101.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

