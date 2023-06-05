Obituary: Watkins, Harold I.

Harold I. Watkins, 79, Of Coolville, Ohio passed away Friday, June 2, 2023 at the Marietta Memorial Hospital, Belpre Campus.

He was born July 31, 1943 in Parkersburg, a son of the late Howard and Betty Wolfe Watkins. Harold was a US Navy Veteran and was retired from driving truck. He was a race car driver and stuntman and enjoyed construction with home improvements.

Surviving is his wife of 60 years, Phyllis Russell Watkins; three daughters, Betty Blair of Florida, Cheryl Miller (John) and Barbara Davis (Dana) both of Vienna; his brothers and sisters, Mike Watkins of Parkersburg, Howard Watkins Jr. (Vickey) of Belpre, Deborah Shaffer (Roy) of Vienna and Danny Watkins (Joy) of Parkesburg; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by one grandchild.

There will be no services at this time. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Watkins family.

