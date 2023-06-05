Parkersburg Country Club hosts 27th Annual Kids Golf Classic

The Parkersburg Country Club is hosting a longstanding tournament supporting an area kids organization.
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The country club is the site of the 27th Annual Kids Golf Classic. The event is headed by United Bank and benefits the Boys and Girls Club of Parkersburg.

Officials said they are thankful for the amount of support for the golf classic as over one hundred golfers and over 70 local businesses are participating in this event.

“Yeah, you know, I would say that we have a tremendous community here. Very generous. Lots of donors for a great organization with the Boys and Girls Club of Parkersburg that helps lots of young people,” Kids Golf Classic chair, Chad Mildren said.

Boys and Girls Club of Parkersburg chief executive officer, Lynn Reins said when community invests in the club, they invest in themselves.

“We serve the future leaders of Parkersburg. The future leaders of Wood County. Those kids are going to grow up. They’re going to be the future mayors, the future doctors, the future attorneys, the future mail carriers. And without being able to invest in them now, Parkersburg is not going to be the same in the future. And every one of the communities and every one of the businesses that invests in this tournament every year know that’s what they’re doing,” Reins said.

The golf classic raised $297,000 for the Boys and Girls Club.

Officials with the event say this tournament accounts for roughly one-third of the organization’s budget and the funds will be used for necessities. Such as a new staff member or new transportation.

