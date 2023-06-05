Peoples Bank Theatre announces endowment campaign

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Peoples Bank Theatre is launching a new initiative to build long term sustainability for the venue.

The theatre announced on June 5 that they’re starting an endowment campaign that aims to raise $5 million. According to a press release from the theatre, they’ll use the funds to support facility maintenance and pay for programming.

Hunt Brawley, the theatre’s executive director, says the endowment campaign is a big deal for the theatre. “This is the next major step that we really need to take, you know, to ensure the theatre’s around for another hundred years,” Brawley said. “All the things that we’d like to do that may not have had the opportunity to do, hopefully that endowment really helps us kind of move this forward.”

Brawley says the goal of raising $5 million is ambitious, but that because the theatre has reestablished itself a fixture of the Mid-Ohio Valley, he believes it’s attainable.

