WATCH: Taylor Swift swallows bug during concert

Taylor Swift stopped her Sunday show briefly because she swallowed a bug.
Taylor Swift stopped her Sunday show briefly because she swallowed a bug.
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A surprise guest at Taylor Swift’s concert in Chicago Sunday night left her speechless.

While Swift was talking to the crowd, she suddenly started coughing and turned her back.

She then announced that she swallowed a bug, saying, “Oh, delicious,” which got a big laugh.

Seemingly embarrassed, Swift asked the crowd, “Is there any chance that none of you saw that?”

WARNING: The video may contain explicit language.

Taylor Swift stopped her Sunday show briefly because she swallowed a bug. (@CATALINAGARCIAH, TWITTER, TMX, CNN, @CatalinaGarciaH/Twitter/TMX)

Swift was eventually able to “shake it off” and continue on with the show.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man hospitalized following two vehicle crash on Grand Central Ave.
One man hospitalized following two vehicle crash on Grand Central Ave.
Arizona authorities say they found nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl inside a car during a traffic...
Troopers find nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl in car during traffic stop; driver arrested
Stock photo
West Virginia, Ohio among states awarded in Suboxone settlement
16th annual Taste of Parkersburg was held despite storms
Taste of Parkersburg was held despite the storms
Arrested on over 70 counts
A Parkersburg man arrested for over 70 counts of explicit minor material

Latest News

Expert advice to properly budget for your summer vacation
Apple's new Vision Pro mixed-reality headset is coming next year.
Apple unveils mixed reality headset 'Vision Pro'
The Apple Vision Pro headset is displayed in a showroom on the Apple campus in Cupertino,...
Apple unveils sleek, $3,500 ‘Vision Pro’ goggles. Will they be what VR has been looking for?
FILE - California Attorney General Rob Bonta speaks at a news conference at the Capitol in...
2nd flight carrying migrants lands in Sacramento; California officials say Florida arranged travel
The bar used on the set of the television series "Cheers" and some costumes worn by actors on...
‘Cheers’ bar sells for $675,000 at Dallas auction of items from classic TV shows