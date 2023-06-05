West Virginia, Ohio among states awarded in Suboxone settlement

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - 41 states, including West Virginia and Ohio, and Washington DC have negotiated a $102.5 million settlement with the company that manufactures Suboxone.

A 2016 complaint filed by a coalition of 41 states and the District of Columbia in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania alleged that Indivior Inc., the company that manufactures the opioid treatment drug Suboxone, engaged in illegal practices in marketing and selling the drug that served to eliminate competition and establish a monopoly for the pharmaceutical company.

Indivior does not admit to any wrongdoing in the settlement, but the company is obligated to pay $102.5 million to the plaintiffs. West Virginia will receive about $1.5 million and Ohio will receive about $5.9 million.

