Women’s Giving Circle makes a significant impact

(Andrew Noll)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) – The Women’s Giving Circle is a philanthropic group of women making a difference in Washington County.

The group generously supports programs that empower local women and children through grants.

This June, the Women’s Giving Circle awarded a collective $11,000 to three initiatives, according to a statement from the Marietta Community Foundation.

The awards were announced on Monday, June 5, 2023.

Award amounts were increased this year due to the inspiring presentations of the recipients.

InfluencHer Leadership Summit received $4,000. InfluencHer is a free one-day program for middle school girls in Washington County that strives to empower young girls and foster their leadership potential.

Washington County Homeless Project and the Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) also received $4,000. These organizations provide an avenue for homeless and disadvantaged families to regularly do their laundry.

The Betsey Mills Club received $3,000 to repair chipped floors that pose a safety hazard, refresh paint, and incorporate tutoring services focusing on kindergarten readiness, reading, and math into four classrooms.

Since its establishment in 2016, the Women’s Giving Circle has donated over $60,000 to various nonprofits in Washington County.

