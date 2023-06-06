Grant Hussey reflects on WVU Mountaineer baseball season
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -
Current West Virginia University Mountaineer and former Parkersburg South Patriot, Grant Hussey spoke on the historic season the Mountaineers baseball team had this past year.
Hussey, a sophomore first baseman for the Mountaineers had a great second season with the blue and gold that saw him boost all of his offensive stats.
The Mountaineers finished their season with 40 wins, a Big 12 Co-Championship and a regional appearance in the NCAA Championship Tournament.
