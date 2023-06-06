Grant Hussey reflects on WVU Mountaineer baseball season

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Current West Virginia University Mountaineer and former Parkersburg South Patriot, Grant Hussey spoke on the historic season the Mountaineers baseball team had this past year.

Hussey, a sophomore first baseman for the Mountaineers had a great second season with the blue and gold that saw him boost all of his offensive stats.

The Mountaineers finished their season with 40 wins, a Big 12 Co-Championship and a regional appearance in the NCAA Championship Tournament.

