Grant Hussey reflects on WVU Mountaineer baseball season

Grant Hussey
Grant Hussey(Evan Lasek, WTAP)
By Evan Lasek
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Current West Virginia University Mountaineer and former Parkersburg South Patriot, Grant Hussey spoke on the historic season the Mountaineers baseball team had this past year.

Hussey, a sophomore first baseman for the Mountaineers had a great second season with the blue and gold that saw him boost all of his offensive stats.

The Mountaineers finished their season with 40 wins, a Big 12 Co-Championship and a regional appearance in the NCAA Championship Tournament.

