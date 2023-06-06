Marietta Second Sunday to be more accessible for seniors

MARIETTA, OH. (WTAP) - Marietta Main Street focuses on making their Second Sunday more accessible to seniors.

Marietta Main Street’s goal for Second Sundays is appeal to everyone. This year they are making accommodations for seniors to better navigate downtown. From 12-4 p.m., the Washington-Morgan Community Action CABL bus will be providing a shuttle loop running between the 2nd Street Parking Partners lot, the Busy Bee Restaurant in Harmar, the Armory and the Lafayette. The shuttle is wheelchair accessible, and is easy to get on and off at every stop on its path.

Not only will there be a shuttle provided for those in attendance, some businesses will be offering discounts to seniors, such as Wit & Whimzy and The Original Pizza Place.

“We’re excited that so many businesses are planning to be open this weekend. People who may not be able to come downtown on other days will have opportunities to shop, dine, and enjoy the extra treat of seeing the American Countess,” says Laura Pytlik, owner of Whit and Whimzy. On June 11, Downtown Marietta’s Second Sunday will showcase all locally owned businesses, restaurants, and food trucks. The famed riverboat the American Countess, will also be docked on the river for attendees to enjoy. Businesses that will be open for the extended hours include Clutch Collective, Dad’s Primitive Workbench, Downtown Bargains, Emleigh’s and Mama B’s, Green Acres of Marietta, Hidden Marietta, Marietta Makery, Monsters Hordes, Penny Pinchers, Sugar Maple Boutique, Tabletop Puzzles and Games, Threadz Boutique and Wit & Whimzy. The Original Pizza Place and Jeremiah’s Coffee House. The Levee House Bistro will be serving from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Munchies food truck and Sno Biz will also be on Front Street for the afternoon. June’s Second Sunday is open to the community on June 11 from 12-4 pm.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.