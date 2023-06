PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -MonPower has a power outage planned for Tuesday, June 6, 2023, from 8 a.m.-noon and Thursday, June 8, 2023, from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

All that is known at this time is the outage will affect the area north of Vienna.

Please direct any questions or comments to MonPower.

