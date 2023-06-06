Neighbors helping neighbors - local nonprofit focuses on community projects

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Locals are joining forces to better their community.

WTAP talked to Matthew Smith, a leader of a non-profit that’s bringing neighbors together.

District 4 Community Action formed in late 2022 early 2023.

“We have a great community and, a lot of times it gets overlooked, and, if we don’t take care of our surrounds, no one else will for us,” Smith said.

It’s made up of Parkersburg district four resident for district four residents.

The projects they work on vary - from taking care of litter and graffiti to potentially starting a community garden.

Smith also pointed to traffic on 16th Street.

“There are several households in the area here with children,” he said.

It’s where the recent WTAP story about the car passing the stopped school bus came from.

“People move too fast down 16th Street, especially this section.”

Smith said they want to get a traffic feedback sign installed as well as get city council on board with funding a traffic study and potentially other traffic mitigation efforts. He said that city council has been receptive and that they’ve gotten some targeted police enforcement in the area.

District 4 Community Action also gives neighbors an avenue for support.

“Community members having problems with a specific thing in or on or around their house - we are happy to help point them in the right direction for city services and then see if we have funding or we have contacts who can help them get those problems resolved,” Smith said.

District four residents can contact the group by emailing district4communityaction@gmail.com.

