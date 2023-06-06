Obituary: Buckbee, Reva Lorene

Reva Lorene Buckbee, 83, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Sunday, June 4, 2023 at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born February 3, 1940 in Jackson Co. WV, a daughter of the late Cecil Wells and Doris Cook Wells.

Reva formally attended Grace Gospel Church. She enjoyed cooking, reading her bible, and spending time with her family.

Reva is survived by three daughters, Teresa Fowler (Joey) of Rockport, WV, Jane Koch (Aaron) of Fleming, OH, and Tena Burchard (Phil) of Gray, GA; two sons, Louis Buckbee of Summersville, WV and Donald Buckbee of Weston, WV; five grandchildren, Steven Flinn, Kendra Emrick (Dustin), Brittany Chidester, Zachary Chidester, Phillennia Burchard; four great grandchildren, Allison, Lexus, Chloe, Rylnn; a special niece, Diedra Burdette of Parkersburg, WV; several other nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Reva was preceded in death by two brothers.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, June 10, 2023 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg with Pastor Lloyd Keith officiating. Burial will follow at Independence Cemetery, Sandyvillle, WV. Visitation will be 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Saturday at the funeral home.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Buckbee family.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.