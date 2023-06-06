Obituary: Hinton, Gladys Mae

Gladys Mae Hinton, 100 years of age, formerly of Belpre, passed away 9:45 am on Monday, June 5, 2023, at her home in Baltimore, OH. She was born March 16, 1923 in Belpre a daughter of Frederick Riemenschneider and Mabel Robinson Riemenschneider.

Gladys was retired from Belpre City Schools where she was a cook. She was a Jehovah Witness.

She married Eugene Hinton who preceded her in death on August 4, 1993. Surviving are two sons and two daughters: Eric Hinton of Vienna, Robert Hinton of Belpre, Nancy (Terry) Parks of Belpre and Janet Hinton of Baltimore, OH, 31 grandchildren, 39 great grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren and her sister Dorothy Held of Columbus, daughter-in-law Anita Hinton of Parkersburg.

Preceding her in death were her parents, husband, son Timothy Hinton, a great grandchild, 3 brothers and 2 sisters.

Funeral services will be held on Friday (June 9) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home followed by cremation. Family will greet friends on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.