Obituary: Hinton, Gladys Mae

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Gladys Mae Hinton, 100 years of age, formerly of Belpre, passed away 9:45 am on Monday, June 5, 2023, at her home in Baltimore, OH.  She was born March 16, 1923 in Belpre a daughter of Frederick Riemenschneider and Mabel Robinson Riemenschneider.

Gladys was retired from Belpre City Schools where she was a cook.  She was a Jehovah Witness.

She married Eugene Hinton who preceded her in death on August 4, 1993.  Surviving are two sons and two daughters:  Eric Hinton of Vienna, Robert Hinton of Belpre, Nancy (Terry) Parks of Belpre and Janet Hinton of Baltimore, OH, 31 grandchildren, 39 great grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren and her sister Dorothy Held of Columbus, daughter-in-law Anita Hinton of  Parkersburg.

Preceding her in death were her parents, husband, son Timothy Hinton, a great grandchild, 3 brothers and 2 sisters.

Funeral services will be held on Friday (June 9) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home followed by cremation.  Family will greet friends on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8.  Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairs and Festivals coming to the MOV
Crews work on power lines.
MonPower planned power outage for Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Stock photo
West Virginia, Ohio among states awarded in Suboxone settlement
One man hospitalized following two vehicle crash on Grand Central Ave.
One man hospitalized following two vehicle crash on Grand Central Ave.
Travis Flores needs a kidney transplant.
Man from the Mid-Ohio Valley with cystic fibrosis needs a kidney

Latest News

Obituary: McCray, Joseph L., Jr.
Freddie R. Sims
Obituary: Sims, Freddie R.
Obituary: Thomas, Richard Eliott
Gayla McGuffey Wright
Obituary: Wright, Gayla McGuffey