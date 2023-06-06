Obituary: McCray, Joseph L., Jr.

Joseph L. McCray, Jr., 70, of Williamstown, WV, departed this life on Monday, June 5, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

Joe was born April 22, 1953 in Ashland, OH, a son of the late Joseph L. and Elsie A. (Ross) McCray, Sr. He was a graduate of Harrisville High School and went on to earn his Bachelor of Science degree from Glenville State University. Joe retired from Axens North America following a 39-year career where he served as the plant manager. He greatly enjoyed hunting and being on “The Farm” in Tyler County. He loved playing cards with his family and friends as well as cornhole and he was an excellent woodworker. Most of all, Joe enjoyed making memories just being around his family and friends.

He is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Victoria (Baker) McCray; his children, Heather McCray Fisher (Jonah) of Fishers, IN; Amber McCray Ward (Brian) of McCordsville, IN; Amanda Ruble of Vienna, WV; Jason Shepherd (Lexie) of Marietta, OH; Misty “Dory” Warehime of Marietta, OH, and Kristy Hisam (Gavin) of Sistersville, WV. He also leaves behind his loving grandchildren, Reese, Riley, Leo, Chase, Ty, Kyha, Dacia, Phoenix, Corbin, Bently, and Jaide.

Funeral services will be 1pm, Friday June 9, 2023, at the McCullough Rogers Funeral Home in Pennsboro, WV. Burial will follow the service in the Riverview Cemetery of Williamstown, WV. Visitation will take place from 4pm-8pm on Thursday, and from 11am-1pm on Friday, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Joe’s name be made to the Humane Society of Parkersburg, 530 29th Street, Parkersburg, WV, 26101.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

