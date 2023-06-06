Obituary: Sims, Freddie R.

Freddie R. Sims, Age 90, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 4, 2023, following an extended illness. He was a devout Christian and a lifetime member of the Spruce Hollow Community Church. He worked for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for 30 years and retired in 1988.He was born June 7, 1932, to Walker P. and Zona (Richards) Sims. He was one of 12 children.

He was preceded in death by his parents, 8 brothers and 1 sister.He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Nellie Sims, who was the love of his life. He is also survived by his children, Vicki McKaughan (Ken) of Parkersburg, Sandy Herron (Kerry) of Charleston, Michael Sims (Patty) of Yellow Creek, and Cynthia Coburn (Bob) of Beckley, WV, 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren who were the lights of his life. Additionally, he is survived by his sister Bonnie Buck and brother James (Sheila) Sims of YellowCreek.A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, Home, with Reverend Randy Wilson officiating.

Interment will be at the Wagoner Cemetery on Yellow Creek Road.

Friends and family may call for visitation at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, from 6 – 8 p.m.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.