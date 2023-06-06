Obituary: Wright, Gayla McGuffey

Gayla McGuffey Wright

Parents Lerman B. and Helen (Rader) McGuffey

Born February 9, 1938. Died June 2, 2023

A 1956 graduate of PHS. She attended West Liberty College School of Dental Hygiene and held a license to practice in the state of West Virginia. She worked for Dr James D. Mendenhall and Dr. Forbes Hiehle for 46 years. She held offices in both local and state Dental Hygiene organizations.

She was a member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church. She was also a member of Beta Sigma Phi for 50 + years, and was a past Worthy Matron of Chapter 14 Order of the Eastern Star.

She volunteered at St. Joseph’s Hospital until it closed and the Strecker Cancer Center on the Belpre Campus. She was a docent on Blennerhassett Island.

Gayla enjoyed playing bridge with neighborhood friends’ group and enjoyed traveling with a friend to fulfill her bucket list.

Preceded in death by her husband of 28 years, Robert Lea and infant son. Also, her brother John G. McGuffey and his wife, Linda Enoch McGuffey, and granddaughter, Lindsay Kahn.

Survivors, 3 sons, Robert Lea II (Mary) of Parkersburg, Brian Jay (Carolyn) of Parkersburg, and Brandon Patrick (Jill) of Fairmont, WV.

Grandchildren: Carmella Mandeville (Jeb) of Hudson, OH, Robert Lea III “Trey” (Abby) of Parkersburg, Kinsey Polsley (PJ) of Vienna, WV, Euan and Grier Wright of Fairmont, WV, and Levi Kahn of Jacksonville, FL.

Five great-grandchildren: Jonah and Quinn Mandeville, Elle and Hudson Polsley, and Nora Wright.

Service will be Saturday 1:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Reverend Dina Andrews officiating. Inurnment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to: Wood County Senior Citizens Nutrition Program, 510 Columbia Ave. Williamstown, WV 26187.

Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.