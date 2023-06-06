Ohio Nursing Honor Guard holds ceremony for nurse in hospice

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A resident at an area nursing facility was recognized with a special service while in hospice.

Argyle Clarke served in many capacities throughout her life, one of those was as a registered nurse. Clarke was honored with a ceremony be Ohio’s Hospice Nursing Honor Guard recently. The Honor Guard was dressed in the traditional and historical blue nursing cape, white uniform, and cap. Forty-five of her family members, friends and colleagues gathered for the ceremony. During the ceremony “The Nightingale Pledge” was read and she was presented with a lantern and a pin.

Wes Clarke expressed gratitude to the Ohio’s Hospice Nursing Honor Guard and the staff of Ohio’s Hospice at United Church Homes and The Harmar Place Community. “The Nursing Honor Guard ceremony was a beautiful recognition at the end of her life. It meant a lot to our family, and it meant a lot to Mom. She was honored to be recognized for her nursing career,” he said. “This was an incredible event. We’re so appreciative of the staff.”

During her nursing career, Clarke worked in hospitals, emergency rooms and psychiatric settings. She participated in a Harvard University longitudinal study about nurses’ health.

In addition to her career in nursing, she was a wife a United Methodist pastor, and mother. She spent her retirement years volunteering with hospice and Red Cross Blood Drives.

Clarke was in hospice at Harmar Place, a United Church Homes facility. Clarke passed away at the age of 94 on April 30 surrounded by her family.

