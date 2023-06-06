Parkersburg Post 15 Legion Baseball Team kicks off season

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The reigning area champs of legion baseball have begun their season as Parkersburg Post 15 is looking to make another state championship run.

Post 15 finished their 2022 season with a third place finish in the state and a 30-8 record.

This season, Post 15 returns five players from last years team and are looking for those athletes to step up and teach the younger guys the way around legion ball.

