Representative with W.Va. Attorney General Office in Vienna to help residents

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A representative of the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office was present in Vienna to answer any concerns residents are experiencing.

Patrick Morrisey’s office is having a representative speak with residents about any concerns or issues in their area.

“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”

Consumer representative and compliant specialist with the attorney general’s office, Brooke Albright said it is important to be present in the area and give residents face-to-face time to discuss any issues.

Albright says the most common concern this time of year is scams.

“So, there’s certain businesses that we hear repetitively, of course. But also scams. We’re here to listen and help you navigate should you be a victim of identity theft. So, we’re always hearing about when warmer weather comes out, contractor scams. Because people are working on their homes right now. So, that’s a big scam we hear about this time of year. The I.R.S. scam is always very prevalent. We try to keep an updated list of the most popular scams on our website as well,” Albright said.

Albright said the attorney general office held a virtual call with law enforcement to look at ways of improving how they operate. If you would like to take time and know when the next in-person meeting is, you can call 304-777-9906.

Other locations Albright will be visiting during the month of June are:

June 13: 11 a.m. to noon – Jackson County Courthouse, Commission Meeting Room,100 N. Court St., Ripley

June 22: 11 a.m. to noon – Gilmer County Courthouse, Commission Meeting Room, 201 N. Court St., Glenville

June 27: 11 a.m. to noon –Tyler County Courthouse, Commission Meeting Room, 121 Main St., Middlebourne

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.