Sheriff’s office brings awareness to elder scams

POMEROY, Ohio (WTAP) – Older adults in the Mid-Ohio Valley are being relentlessly targeted by scammers.

Meigs County Sheriff Scott Fitch reminds the public to stay alert and aware of these scammers with World Elder Abuse Awareness Day coming up on June 15.

The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office has already received several reports of scams this month.

The scammers get more sophisticated in their tactics all the time, employing romance scams, grandparent scams, government imposters, social security number scams, fake technology support, and more, according to Sheriff Fitch.

Tips to avoid scams targeting the elderly:

Don’t answer calls or texts from unfamiliar numbers. If it is important, they will leave a message. Be warned that scammers can spoof local area codes and business lines. If in doubt, hang up and call your bank directly.

Never share sensitive information over the phone unless YOU initiated the call (account numbers, who you bank with, social security number, etc.).

STOP and take a breath. Be extremely cautious of any urgent requests.

Never agree to buy gift cards, use cash apps, or do wire transfers.

