Union Williams PSD issues boil notice

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) – A boil water notice has been issued for Union Williams Public Service District (PSD).

The boil notice applies to 103-1831 Access Road, Sunnyview Estates, Shortside Drive, Cardinal Lane, Mountaineer Mobile Home Park, and 92-940 Williamstown Pike including Sunshine Mountain.

The boil water notice was issued on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

The notice was issued due to a main water line issue on Williamstown Pike, according to Union Williams PSD.

Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool down before using, or used bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

For more information, please contact Union Williams PSD at 304-464-5121.

