Washington State Community College student discovers love for radiology

MARIETTA, OH (WTAP) - A Washington State Community College Student of the Month finds her passion through a pastime.

When coming to WSCC from St. Mary’s High School, Mary Dennis was set to study in the successful field of pharmaceuticals. Dennis quickly realized that she needed to have a personal connection in her line of work. However, instead of changing her trajectory, she continued studying pharmaceuticals and found herself becoming depressed.

Needing a mental break, she returned home indefinitely, and picked up her hobby of photography. Between her love of photography, and her recent volunteer work at a local hospital, she discovered the profession of radiology.

“It started with my passion for photography, but I wanted something beyond the surface. [Radiology] is like photography with your bones,” she joked.

Dennis returned to WSCC to pursue a degree in radiology and is excelling in her new focus of study.

“She excels in the classroom because she is an engaged student that listens, asks questions, and follows up for complete understanding. She is able to critically think through the many aspects of radiologic science,” says WSCC’s Radiologic Technology Program Director Aimee Phillips.

In July, Dennis will earn her associate degree in Radiologic Technology and plans to pursue further education to become a CT or MRI technologist.

