West Virginia sees slight gas increase ahead of Summer months

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This week the Northern WV average gas prices: $3.420.

Average prices during week of May 20, 2023: 3.354.

Average prices during week of June 6,2022: $4.484.

Despite the surge in travel over the long Memorial Day weekend, the national average for a gallon of gas fell three cents over the past week to $3.55. The cost of crude oil, which accounts for more than half of the cost of a gallon of gas, has been staying in the low $70s per barrel and even dipped into the $60′s last week.

The drop in crude prices has contributed to lower gas prices. Today’s national average is a penny lower than a month ago and $1.29 less than a year ago.

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate decreased by $1.37 to settle at $68.09. Additionally, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that total domestic commercial crude inventories increased significantly by 4.5 million barrels to 459.7 million barrels last week.

AAA Director of Public Affairs, James Garrity, says this summer we aren’t expected to see record setting gas prices.

“Consumers this summer are definitely set for lower gas prices. Of course, barring any sort of outlying events like we saw last summer, right? Everything with gas prices going up as high as they went last summer, that was something that kind of took the world off guard and that’s when we saw those record high gas prices,” said Garrity.

