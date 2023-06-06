Wood County 4-H hosts Horse Camp

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County 4-H is hosting its horse camp the week of June fourth through ninth at the Wood County 4-H Campgrounds. The 40 campers learn basic and advanced skills for horseback riding.

Contest Instructor MaryAnn Smith says her instruction focuses on giving the riders finer control over their horses as they navigate obstacles. “Barrels, poles, cones,” she said. “If we have time we’ll do a flag race, which is where they pick up the flag on the one side and they run around to the other. Contest is about controlling your horse and its speed.”

For beginning riders, Instructor Darin Affolter’s class focuses on learning to ride at different gaits. “Control with the horse at the walk, at the trot, and, eventually, at the canter,” he said. “You know, that’s the goal. I tell them all my goal is to have nobody to teach because they’re already moved on up and to the next class.”

Both instructors said learning to work with the horses teaches skills that the kids will find widely applicable in their lives.

“For the kids here, they learn a lot of responsibility, whether it’s in their dorms, in the stalls, or out here, because they have to learn what’s best for them and their horse and how to put it together,” Smith said.

”It’s not just the horses that we’re building,” said Affolter. “We’re building the kids and their confidence, not just around the horses, but life in general. So they’re getting a lot of life skills and we’re just using the horses to help do that.”

Affolter said running the camp takes a lot of long days and long nights, but that the relationships he gets to build with the families makes it worth it.

“When one of them says ,‘Man, I really had a good time, and I want to come back next year,’ that really makes it well worth it, every time we do it,” he said.

