Wood County Technical Students install first EV charger on WVU-P campus

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WVU-P’s campus might look a little different now. That’s because Wood County Technical Students installed the school’s first ever EV charger next to the Caperton Center.

The charger will be free of charge to all who decide to use the charger.

The process only took 4-5 weeks but as most things do it came with some trouble.

“We started it the last nine weeks and it probably took us 4-5 weeks to do because we ended up having to dig up some of the concrete because the conduit was broke and the wire wouldn’t shove completely through,” said student, Jeffrey Waldron.

Being able to install something that is the first of it’s kind in the area is a “great experience”, many of the students believe.

“It was a great experience. You get the feeling of helping other people in the community with charging cars free of charge. You did something new at a great place in our town so it’s a great thing to be a part of,” said student, Owen Collins. “I think it will be very beneficial to people and another thing is that people won’t have to pay. If they’re going to the walking trail and they’re driving an electric car they’re able to plug it in and go on a walk,” said Waldron.

The EV charger is just a stepping stone to many other energy changes on the campus.

“Our solar panels over there we’re going to wire up for the electrical charging station. That will take electric off of everything else in the building and wire it up to the solar panels,” said Waldron.

This Fall the classes are expected to install and wire new, updated solar panels.

