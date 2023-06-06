WVU researchers gain new insight for opioid use disorder treatment

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A new West Virginia University study gives researches a new angle for studying opioid use disorder treatment.

Adam Baus, director of the Office of Health Services Research, and his team gained insight from patients on what helped or hindered medication-assisted treatment, or MAT, to support recovery.

“Little research attention has been given to learning directly from those in medication-assisted treatment for opioid use disorder,” said Baus. “We set out to help make sure the voices of those in recovery are heard so we can learn from them and strengthen a system of care for OUD.”

The study, which more than 200 West Virginians took part in, shows the MAT system of care can be strengthened through acknowledging the importance of personal readiness to enter treatment, reducing stigma of the program and improving access to available resources such as payment support.

Researchers offered five recommendations to improve access and retention in MAT programs:

Strengthening a system of care for OUD through acknowledging the importance of personal readiness to enter treatment.

Removing structural barriers to care, such as financial costs to enter treatment, access to medications and assistance with transportation to appointments.

Providing proactive outreach and communication about potential Medicaid eligibility that would cover the cost of MAT and provide transportation support to people who might be ready to seek treatment.

Individualizing care plans by ensuring treatment is delivered respectfully while supporting the agency of those in recovery and addressing social, environmental and other factors supportive of recovery.

Reducing stigma surrounding MAT by recognizing OUD as a chronic disorder similar to other chronic disorders such as diabetes, using non-stigmatizing language, understanding reasons for use of non-prescribed Suboxone and recognizing the value of individualized treatment.

Although the treatment has been proven effective, researchers say MAT is not readily available in rural areas due to a lack of prescribers, long wait times to get into programs, social stigma, cost, transportation, negative prior treatment experiences, peer pressure to continue using and lack of knowledge about where to receive treatment.

Although retention in MAT is also challenging, those who remain in treatment longer than a year tend to have better outcomes, researchers say.

“The 225 individuals who took the time and energy to be part of this study provided rich history and context into their experiences, with detailed responses to open-ended questions,” Baus said. “They told us that addiction is not a short-term problem and that barriers to treatment and recovery are long-standing.”

The team determined future research should continue to focus on individuals in recovery and monitor progress in strengthening a system of care for OUD and reducing stigma associated with this chronic disorder.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.