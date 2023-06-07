2023 BACF Football Game raises $24,000 for cystic fibrosis research

It’s the second game after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
It’s the second game after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
By Chase Campbell
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The 28th Annual Battle Against Cystic Fibrosis Football Game took place last Friday.

BACF President Julia Maloney said about 1100 people attended. The game raised about $24,000 for research into a cure for cystic fibrosis.

It’s the second game after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Maloney said attendance was up after last year and closer to how the game looked pre-Covid.

Maloney emphasized that the success of the BACF is a team effort. “We can’t do this without the support from the community, without the support from the area businesses that sponsored by either donating monetarily or in-kind donations with materials,” she said.

Maloney said it was good to see enthusiasm and passion from everyone involved in the event, from the organizers to the players to the fans.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews work on power lines.
MonPower planned power outage for Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Ravenswood resident recovering from hit and run
Ravenswood resident recovering from hit and run
Fairs and Festivals coming to the MOV
Fleming family looks to continue keeping Gretchen’s name alive
Fleming family looks to continue keeping Gretchen’s name alive
Travis Flores needs a kidney transplant.
Man from the Mid-Ohio Valley with cystic fibrosis needs a kidney

Latest News

New system coming to MOV Regional Airport
MOV Regional Airport’s newest upgrade will help passengers going through TSA
Canadian Smoke in the Mid-Ohio Valley
Staying safe while dealing with the smoke from Canada
Omnis Technologies signs letter of intent signaling potential purchase of Pleasants Power Station
Omnis Technologies signs letter of intent signaling potential purchase of Pleasants Power Station
Tuesday June 7 is election day in Saint Marys
Tuesday, June 7 is election day in Saint Marys