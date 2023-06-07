2023 BACF Football Game raises $24,000 for cystic fibrosis research

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The 28th Annual Battle Against Cystic Fibrosis Football Game took place last Friday.

BACF President Julia Maloney said about 1100 people attended. The game raised about $24,000 for research into a cure for cystic fibrosis.

It’s the second game after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Maloney said attendance was up after last year and closer to how the game looked pre-Covid.

Maloney emphasized that the success of the BACF is a team effort. “We can’t do this without the support from the community, without the support from the area businesses that sponsored by either donating monetarily or in-kind donations with materials,” she said.

Maloney said it was good to see enthusiasm and passion from everyone involved in the event, from the organizers to the players to the fans.

