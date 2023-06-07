4-year-old girl killed in ‘targeted shooting’ in Nashville, police say; 4 suspects in custody

Taliyah Frazier was shot and killed while riding in a car on May 30
Taliyah Frazier was shot and killed while riding in a car on May 30(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Police have taken into custody four suspects wanted in connection to a shooting that resulted in the death of a little girl, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Four-year-old Taliyah Frazier was shot and killed while riding in a car on May 30 in what police believed was a targeted shooting.

Metro Nashville police reported the arrests of three suspects, Trey Dennis, 23, Kenlando Lewis, 18, and Keimari Johnson, 20, on Tuesday. Police said Wednesday that they had taken the fourth suspect, identified as Lamarion Buchanan, 19, into custody.

Four-year-old Taliyah Frazier was shot and killed while riding in a car on May 30 in what police believed was a targeted shooting.

According to police, the four men allegedly pulled up next to the car in which Taliyah was riding while it stopped at a red light. Police said two of the men then got out of the car and fired several rounds into the car, resulting in Taliyah’s death.

Two other children were in the car, as well as an adult driver. Police said the others in the car were not seriously hurt.

Police said after the shooting, the driver of the car went to a nearby shop for help.

The suspects’ vehicle was recovered by detectives on Friday.

Police said the motive for the targeted shooting remains under investigation.

Taliyah’s family said she will be laid to rest on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews work on power lines.
MonPower planned power outage for Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Ravenswood resident recovering from hit and run
Ravenswood resident recovering from hit and run
Fairs and Festivals coming to the MOV
Fleming family looks to continue keeping Gretchen’s name alive
Fleming family looks to continue keeping Gretchen’s name alive
Travis Flores needs a kidney transplant.
Man from the Mid-Ohio Valley with cystic fibrosis needs a kidney

Latest News

Ohio Nursing Honor Guard holds ceremony for nurse in hospice
Chris Licht attends the 16th annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of...
CNN head Chris Licht out at news network after brief, tumultuous tenure
FILE - Professional wrestler The Iron Sheik was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.
Former WWF champion Iron Sheik dies at 81
Marietta Second Sunday to be more accessible for seniors
Virginia Oliver, the Lobster Lady, recently celebrated her 103rd birthday.
Lobster trapper celebrates 103rd birthday, shows no signs of slowing down