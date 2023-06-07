ADA compliant work kicks off Marietta’s summer of paving

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta has kicked off its paving project with the installation of ADA compliant ramps.

The Wood, Wirt, and Washington County Interstate Planning Commission funded a majority of the work ahead of the upcoming roadwork.

The upcoming Front Street paving project is estimated to exceed $600,000 in cost.

Front Street from Putnam Street to Sacra Via will be all new pavements. Draining along with other issues will also be fixed.

Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher says preventative measures are also being taken to save costs.

“Paving but also some rejuvenation on some pavement. We are finding that the price of repaving is almost undoable with our local funding. So, we are targeting a lot of streets for some preventative maintenance. That’s different topcoat applications and ware surfaces.”

Flaggers will be maintaining traffic during the resurfacing.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.