Charleston Dirty Birds honor Sgt. Cory Maynard

West Virginia State Police Sgt. Cory Maynard was honored Tuesday night with a moment of silence before the Dirty Birds game in Charleston.
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Ahead of fallen West Virginia State Police Sgt. Cory Maynard’s funeral services Wednesday, members of Troop Five and the Williamson Detachment of the WVSP escorted his loved ones to the Charleston Dirty Birds game Tuesday night to honor the avid baseball fan and frequent attendee of the games.

Maynard was honored with a moment of silence before the game.

Maynard, who has been recognized for his kindness toward strangers, even passed his generosity to familiar faces among the Dirty Birds staff.

“The last time I saw him, he and his wife came in and he gave me a John Kennedy half-dollar and he told me whenever I look at that to remember all the fun he had at the park,” Jeanne Martin, a ticket taker said. “When I heard the news, I was just devastated because he was such a fine young man.”

Members of law enforcement from all across the United States showed their bond to the West Virginia State Police. Trooper Noah Adams of the Quincy Detachment said that support does not go unnoticed.

“Any little bit of support doesn’t go unnoticed by law enforcement. In general, we all do the same job, and whether you know the person or not, their loved ones’ burden becomes your burden,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

