Community Connections Expo to be held at St. Joseph Landing

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Workforce Development Board of the Mid-Ohio Valley will be holding a special event for the public.

The “Community Connections Expo” is a free event at St. Joseph Landing Thursday from 2-6 p.m. where the public will get to see more of what the facility has to offer on a workforce standpoint.

Event officials say this expo will include a job fair, a training provider fair and a resources fair. Board employer engagement manager, Miranda Lough said will be a great opportunity to help with the job market.

“It’s very important so that everyone understands what’s going on with the labor market and what types of jobs are available. What type of training is available,” Lough said.

The event will include free food, live music and door prizes.

