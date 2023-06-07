Free hot meals available for Washington and Morgan County children

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Washington Morgan Community Action is sponsoring a free summer meal program for area children.

Many families rely on the hot lunch program at schools to keep their children fed throughout the year, but it can be hard during the summer when kids no longer have that as an option.

There are nine summer feeding sites in total with seven in Washington County and two in Morgan County.

The program’s aimed at children from ages one to 18 who live in either county.

Community Action executive director David Brightbill shared additional program details.

“They’re hot meals. We prepare those in our senior nutrition kitchen in Marietta for Washington County for the various sites that are kept hot. They are all the same meal. It’s a grab and go. You can eat there or you can leave or go home.”

You are required to call a day before pick-up to help maintain an adequate supply.

Shelf-stable meals for the weekend can be picked up at each site.

Attend one of the Summer Feeding Sites below on Friday to receive meals for the weekend

Parents must complete an application before children can receive the weekend meals. Call 740-373-3455 for Washington County or 740-962-6696 for Morgan County to receive a meal on Friday along with your weekend meals.

Beverly (Beverly Presbyterian Church) 12:15 pm -12:45pm

Lower Salem Village Hall 12:30pm-1:00 pm

Lowell Elementary School 11:30 am- 12:00 pm

Matamoras New (Carroll Senior Center) 12:00 pm- 12: :30pm

Warren Middle School (Building #6) 12:30 pm- 1:00 pm

Belpre (Church of the Nazarene) 11:30 am-12:00 pm

Marietta (Boys and Girls Club porch) 11:30 am- 12:00 pm

Stockport (Heck Harkins Picnic Shelter) 12:30 pm- 1:00 pm

McConnelsville (Reicker Building) 12:00 pm-12:30 pm

