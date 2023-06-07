Gov. Justice announces W.Va. Child Advocacy Center Grant funds

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Gov. Jim Justice announced that he has awarded $2,118,686 in West Virginia Child Advocacy Center (CAC) Grant program funds to 22 projects.

These funds are given to local non-profit CACs throughout the state to address the growing problem of child abuse and neglect. These awards are focused on a multi-disciplinary response to the investigation, treatment, and prosecution of child abuse cases by providing such services as advocacy, education, forensic interviews, evaluations, and referrals.

Mercer County is among those receiving funding.

Funds were awarded to the following:

Burlington United Methodist Family Services, Inc. — $88,907 Funds will be used to provide intake, investigation, and follow-up services for victims of child abuse, ages 3-17, in both Hampshire and Mineral Counties.

Cabell Huntington Hospital — $95,769 Funds will be used for services such as forensic interviewing, advocacy, and mental health for all children subject to any type of abuse in Cabell County.

CAMC Health Education and Research Institute, Inc. — $112,479 Funds will be utilized to continue funding for the CAMC Women and Children’s Child Advocacy Center, which provides forensic interviews, medical evaluations, advocacy, and therapy for children and families that have been victims of abuse.

Change, Inc. — $89,664 Funds will be used to provide and coordinate child-centered, site-based services to victims of child abuse and their families in Brooke and Hancock Counties.

Child and Youth Advocacy Center — $100,218 Funds will enable the program to provide forensic interviews, advocacy, and therapy to child victims of abuse and neglect, as well as the support necessary for a multidisciplinary team approach to the investigation, prosecution, treatment, and prevention of abuse and neglect.

Child Protect of Mercer County, Inc. — $83,550 Funds will be used to strengthen Mercer County’s Child Advocacy Center by enabling the program to maintain current staff who will continue to provide direct services to child victims and their non-offending family members.

Children’s Home Society of West Virginia — $109,452 Funds will be used to provide culturally competent, child-focused, and developmentally appropriate services on site, including forensic interviewing, mental health, initial and on-going advocacy, and case coordination to children and their families.

Cornerstone Family Interventions, Inc. — $86,486 Funds will be used to deepen direct services to victims of crime who require Child Advocacy Center services in Boone and Lincoln Counties.

Harmony House, Inc. — $94,912 Funds will be used to ensure a comprehensive, child-friendly, site-based, culturally competent, multi-disciplinary team response to allegations of child abuse using the Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) model.

Hero’s Haven Child Advocacy Center — $123,891 Funds will be used to provide a physically and psychologically safe, child-friendly environment dedicated to providing a comprehensive, culturally competent, multi-disciplinary response to allegations of child sexual abuse, sexual assault, severe physical abuse and neglect, witness to violence, and drug endangerment.

Just for Kids, Inc. — $95,820 Funds will be used to serve children who have been affected by sexual and other criminal abuse and their non-offending family members.

Logan County Child Advocacy Center, Inc. — $90,573 Funds will provide core services to child victims of abuse and neglect and their non-offending family members in Logan and Mingo Counties.

Marion County Child Advocacy Center, Inc. — $79,817 Funds will be used for the provision of forensic interviews, victim advocacy, case coordination, and community outreach for child victims of sexual and/or physical abuse.

Monongalia County Child Advocacy Center, Inc. — $78,807 Funds will be used to provide center-based services to child abuse victims, including forensic interviews and evaluations, advocacy, education, referrals, and therapy.

Mountain CAP of West Virginia, Inc. — $84,366 Funds will be used to provide forensic interviewing, advocacy, education, trauma informed case management and therapy, and supportive services to physically and sexually abused children in a child-friendly environment.

Nicholas County Family Resource Network — $90,976 Funds will be used to provide the Nicholas and Webster Counties multidisciplinary investigative team a child friendly environment for children who have been sexually and/or physically abused.

North Star Child Advocacy Center — $141,156 Funds will be used to provide a child-friendly, safe, neutral environment where law enforcement and child protective service workers can observe forensic interviews with children who are alleged victims of abuse.

Randolph Tucker Children’s Advocacy Center, Inc. — $88,201 Funds will be used to support a child-centered team response to child victimization, which includes forensic interviews, medical, mental health, and advocacy services for children and their non-offending caregivers.

REACHH Family Resource Center, Inc. — $75,528 Funds will be to provide child victims of physical abuse, sexual abuse, negligence, and domestic, and their non-offending family members, with counseling, case management, forensic interviewing, and advocacy.

Stop the Hurt, Inc. — $87,495 Funds will be used to provide direct services to victims of child abuse and/or neglect and to enhance and strengthen the multi-disciplinary team’s approach to investigating and prosecuting offenders.

West Virginia Child Abuse Network, Inc. — $132,418 Funds will be used to connect victims of abuse to services so they can experience hope, healing, and justice, and simultaneously activate adults to better respond to allegations of abuse. Through public awareness activities and providing quality technical assistance and training, WVCAN will work to empower CACs to better respond to the needs of all abused children in West Virginia.

Wetzel County Commission — $88,201 Funds will be used to reduce the traumatic effects of child abuse, protect children from maltreatment, see justice for child victims, investigate abuse as a team, and strengthen the community’s ability to nurture children.

