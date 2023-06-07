Memorial services held Wednesday for fallen trooper Sgt. Cory Maynard

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Family, friends, members of law enforcement, and the community gathered Wednesday, June 7, at Mingo Central High School in Delbarton, West Virginia to say a final farewell to Sgt. Cory Maynard.

West Virginia State Police trooper Sgt. Cory Maynard was shot and killed Friday afternoon in what appears to be an ambush-type situation in the Beech Creek area.

Sgt. Maynard served 15 years with the West Virginia State Police.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday from noon to 3 p.m., also at the Mingo Central High School.

The procession route to honor the life of Sgt. Cory S. Maynard will proceed from Mingo Central High School onto King Coal Highway, continuing onto Route 65, continuing onto Route 52, continuing onto 119 North to Chapmanville, WV.

Memorial services will be held for Sgt. Cory Maynard at Mingo Central High School in Delbarton, West Virginia on Wednesday, June 7.

Maynard leaves behind his wife and two children, who were 9 and 13.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help his family.

If you would like to donate, you can do so by using this link.

Sgt. Cory Maynard’s legacy to live on through tissue donation

Sister shares memories and legacy of Sgt. Cory Maynard

