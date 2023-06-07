North Star receives W.Va.-provided funds to fill federal void

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – North Star Child Advocacy Center (CAC) received funds from the state of West Virginia.

North Star is a non-profit located in Parkersburg. The CAC provides a single safe, child-friendly facility where child protection, criminal justice, and child treatment professionals work together to investigate abuse, hold offenders accountable, and help children heal.

The facility was given $141,156 from the West Virginia Child Advocacy Center Grant, according to a statement from West Virginia Governor Jim Justice.

The funding was announced on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

North Star Executive Director Greg Collins says these funds will help fund the CAC amid cuts from the federal Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) Grant.

“The state of West Virginia has certainly stepped up to fill the void in federal funding,” said Collins. “[The funds] will bring us back up to level funding.”

Child Advocacy Centers throughout West Virginia have experienced cuts ranging from 23-26% from the VOCA Grant this year, according to Collins.

North Star will use the funds based on a formula to cover the staffing and service needs of the five counties it serves.

North Star serves the most children out of any CAC in the state of West Virginia.

The funds given to North Star were part of $2.1 million total that was given to CACs across West Virginia.

These funds are administered by the Justice and Community Services (JCS) Section of the Division of Administrative Services (DAS).

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.