Obituary: Amick, Cheryl A.

Cheryl A. Amick, 69 of Parkersburg passed away June 6, 2023.

She was born in Parkersburg, May 4, 1954 the daughter of the late Eugene M. Hupp and Emogene D. Hathaway Hupp of Parkersburg.

She was a 1972 graduate of Parkersburg High School and was a former member of the Stout Memorial United Methodist Church.

She was an avid Big Reds sports fan and loved watching baseball and football especially attending her grandchildren’s ball games and was a past treasurer of Worthington Little League.

In addition to her Mother she is survived by her husband of 46 years, Jeffery Alan Amick of Parkersburg; Her children, Michael Amick and Stacie Amick both of Parkersburg; Her grandchildren, Alex Amick and Peyton Baker; One sister, Dixie Hupp of Parkersburg; Her uncle, Leon Hupp (Judy) of Parkersburg and her Aunt, Orless Holpp of Parkersburg.

In addition to her father she was preceded in death by her brothers, Terry Hupp and Alan Dale Hupp.

Visitation will be Friday from 1-3pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

