Obituary: Gray, Marguerite Judith

Marguerite Judith (Ciardiello) Gray, 79, of Washington WV, passed away on July 25, 2022 at her residence. She was born April 1, 1943 in The Bronx, New York City, NY, the daughter of Cecilia M. Altieri and Augustine Ciardiello, and lived in Englewood, NJ until 1969. She is survived by her husband of 53 years Ronald W. Gray, son Brian Gray (Trish) of Washington WV, daughter Jennifer Lawrentz (Justin) of Pomeroy OH, grandchildren Jackson Gray and Lily Lawrentz, sister Johanna Keating of Norwood NJ, brother Joseph Ciardiello (Linda of Barga, Italy/ Gainsville GA, sisters in law Lana Bustos (Tucson AZ) and Arlette Robison-Janzer (Davenport IA), mother in law Jean Bess of Davenport IA, numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and life long friend Rose Mary Scozzari (Joseph) of Englishtown NJ.

Marguerite graduated from Dwight Morrow High School, Englewood NJ in 1961. She and Ron met in May of 1966 in New York City while he was a Cadet at the United States Military Academy, West Point NY. Shortly after Ron graduated and was commissioned as an officer in the U. S. Army, they were united in marriage June 7, 1969 at the Chapel of the Most Holy Trinity, West Point NY. The ceremony was presided over by Marguerite’s uncle, Reverend Joseph Ciardiello (’’Father Bruno”, O.F.M.). The subsequent five years involved Ron’s being assigned to various Army posts for varying lengths of time (including 17 months in West Germany); other than a tour in Viet Nam, Marguerite accompanied Ron on most of the moves.

Marguerite was very much a “people person” and enjoyed being involved in activities related to church, school, and community. While the children were young, Marguerite took her turns as a Cub Scout and Brownie leader. She always enjoyed attending events that the children were participating in. Since mid-1977, she was a member of the Parish of St. Francis Xavier Church, Parkersburg, WV. At various times, she was involved with the Parish Counsel, Church Directory updates, Parish Picnics, rummage sales, and the Gabriel Project. Previously, during 1971-1972 in Germany, she assisted with providing religious education for the children of U.S. military personnel. She had over 2,500 volunteer hours at Camden Clark Memorial Hospital, and participated in quite a few walks and marches for worthy causes. For many years, she served as the Hostess for the Bethel Place Homeowner’s Association, meeting and greeting new neighbors. From 1997-2003, she worked in the fine jewelry department of Elder-Beerman, Grand Central Mall.

Marguerite was quick to smile and laugh and this endeared her to most people she encountered. She had her own style of dressing and never did own a pair of blue jeans – she was lovingly accused of “dressing up just to go to the grocery store”. Regardless, this flair earned her modeling assignments in some local fashion events.

Interment was on August 26, 2022, at Mt. Carmel cemetery, Parkersburg, WV. We are very thankful for the support of our Parish Priest, Father John Rice, St. Francis Xavier Church. Additionally, we thank all of our friends, neighbors, and fellow parishioners for their ongoing kindness and prayers.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.