Obituary: Welch, Jordan Michael

Jordan Michael Welch left us on Monday, June 5, 2023, at the young age of 40.

He was born on December 11, 1982, in Grantsville, WV but resided in Spencer, WV with his long-term partner Amanda Mayne.

He was the son of Steven ( Lynn) Welch of Grantsville, WV, and Shannon (Lynch) Welch of Chartiers, PA. He is survived by two brothers Brandon Welch of Arnoldsburg, WV, and Taylor Welch of Chartiers, PA. Maternal grandmother Earline Lynch of Buckhannon, WV.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents William and Fumiko Welch. Maternal grandfather Bob Lynch.

Jordan served Calhoun and surrounding counties as first an EMT and then as a Paramedic. He just completed his Associate’s degree in Applied Sciences and was enrolled to begin classes to complete his goal of becoming a Physician Assistant. Jordan was a very intelligent and caring man. He enjoyed reading, learning new things, playing guitar, trivia, and just being at home. He had a positive impact on so many through work and his personal life. He was a major support for all those he loved and will be dearly missed by many.

There will be a small memorial for his family, closest friends, and coworkers. You may make donations in his name to any charity of choice.

Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV has been entrusted with assisting the Welch family with Jordan’s final arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

