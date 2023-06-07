Omnis Technologies signs letter of intent signaling potential purchase of Pleasants Power Station

Pleasants County Commission President Powell cautions that the Letter of Intent is not the last step to complete a deal, but that a deal could be completed this summer.
By Chase Campbell
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SAINT MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Pleasants Power Station has cleared a major hurdle toward ensuring its continued operation.

On June 7, Pleasants County Commissioner Jay Powell announced that Omnis Technologies, ETEM and Energy Harbor have signed a letter of intent. Powell says this signals the intent of California-based company Omnis Technologies to pursue the purchase of the plant.

According to a status report filed with the public service commission, if Omnis purchases the plant, they will use it to generate energy using hydrogen byproduct from the company’s graphite production.

Powell said that if the deal goes through, it will be good news for the workers of Pleasants Power Station. “They do want all the employees,” he said. “In fact, at some point, they may even increase the employees 10 to 15%.”

Powell said Omnis buying the plant will also be good for Mon Power costumers. Since Omnis, rather than Mon Power, would be operating the plant, there would be no additional surcharge on ratepayers to keep the plant running.

Powell cautions that the Letter of Intent is not the last step to complete a deal, but that a deal could be completed this summer.

