Tuesday, June 7 is election day in Saint Marys

SAINT MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Next Tuesday is Election Day in Saint Marys.

Residents will be selecting city council members for Ward 1, Ward 2 and Ward 3 of the city. They’ll also be voting on the renewal of the Special Fire Levy.

Voting hours will be 6:30 in the morning to 7:30 at night.

Ward 1 will be voting at City Hall, Ward 2 will be voting at the Marina building, and Ward 3 will be voting at the Mid-Ohio Valley Technical Institute.

For those who can’t make it on Tuesday, early voting is still an option from eight to four on Thursday and Friday and from nine to five on Saturday. To vote early, visit City hall.

