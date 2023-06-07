Washington Co. GOP to host Lincoln Day Dinner

(WTVG)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) – The Washington County Republican Party is hosting a Lincoln Day Dinner soon.

The 2023 Lincoln Day Dinner will feature Ohio Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted as the keynote speaker, according to the Washington County Republican Party.

The annual event will take place Thursday, June 8, 2023, at the Marietta Shrine Club

The dinner starts at 5:30 p.m. and is expected to go on until around 8 p.m.

Tickets to the event are $50 and proceeds will support the Washington County GOP Judicial Fund.

