Williamstown City Council adopts residential group home ordinance

Williamstown City Council meets.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Williamstown City Council officially adopted its residential group home ordinance on its second reading.

Council members Jim Stage and Marty Seufer have previously explained the legislation’s purpose is to clarify the regulations residential group homes must abide by in Williamstown.

Officials say the ordinance is made up of already existing ordinances so nothing is changing in Williamstown law. The legislation simply puts the regulations together under one ordinance.

These regulations cover how close these homes and facilities can be to each other and limit the number of residents they can hold among other measures.

Below is a copy of the legislation.

