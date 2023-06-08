Arts and entertainment events happening June 8th-11th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

Lyndsay Dennis joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley!
Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley.
By Henry Grof
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, June 8th

  • Artist Display- Joyce Boone: Watercolor and Alcohol Ink @ WesBanco
  • Camp Crawdad 6:00am - 6:00pm @ DuPont Recreation Area
  • Blennerhassett Island Cruise 9:00am - 3:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Sandra King and Jerre Watkins Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Walking Group 11:00am - 12:00pm @ Wash Co Library- Beverly Branch
  • Escape Room: The Deck of Destiny- ages 12-19 1:00pm - 6:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Community Connections Expo 2:00pm - 6:00pm @ St. Joseph’s Landing- Parkersburg
  • Animals We Love to Hate 4:00pm - 5:00pm @ Wash Co Library- Beverly Branch
  • Adult Board Games 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Father’s Day Dinner Cooking Class 5:30pm - 6:30pm @ The Changed Plate
  • Pipes and Drums of St. Andrews 6:30pm @ Parkersburg Library-Arboretum
  • Artsbridge Summer Music Series 7:00pm - 8:00pm @ Parkersburg City Park
  • Music in the Park 7:00pm - 8:00pm @ Muskingum Park

Friday, June 9th

  • Artist Display- Joyce Boone: Watercolor and Alcohol Ink @ WesBanco
  • Camp Crawdad 6:00am - 6:00pm @ DuPont Recreation Area
  • Sandra King and Jerre Watkins Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Authentic Seafood Boil 5:00pm - 9:00pm @ The Cocktail Bar
  • Girls Night Cooking Class: Summer Grilling 5:00pm - 7:00pm @ The Changed Plate
  • Paint and Sip- ages 21+ / Sunflowers 5:00pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
  • Wood and Tile Trivet Class 5:00pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
  • Art in our Garden: Fun Flamingo! 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Meet the Farmers- Sugar Butte Farms 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Busy Bee Restaurant- Marietta, OH
  • Murder Mystery Dinner Cruise 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • E Wade Acoustic 7:00pm - 10:00pm @ Over the Moon Pub and Pizza
  • Night Ranger 8:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre
  • Point Park Concert- Play it Again Luke- a Luke Bryan tribute band 8:00pm - 9:30pm @ Point Park
  • Tom Proctor Band 8:00pm @ Adelphia Music Hall

Saturday, June 10th

  • Artist Display- Joyce Boone: Watercolor and Alcohol Ink @ WesBanco
  • 2023 Dash for Diabetes 5K Walk/ Run 8:30 am @ Ravenswood RiverFront Park
  • Cairo WV Craft Show 9:00am @ Cairo, WV
  • Flavors of the Market with Chef Beau Dittmar 9:00am @ Farmers Market 2oo Butler St Marietta OH
  • Cemetery Tours: Movers and Shakers 10:00am - 11:15am @ Oak Grove Cemetery
  • Sandra King and Jerre Watkins Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Build Your Own Reading Buddy 10:30am - 1:30pm @ Wash Co Library- Beverly Branch
  • Beginner Ukulele Workshop- ages 7-12 11:00am - 12:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Marietta Transfer 1st Annual Old Timers Truck Show Benefit 11:00am - 9:00pm @ Washington County Fair Grounds
  • Cemetery Tours: Movers and Shakers 12:00pm - 1:15pm @ Oak Grove Cemetery
  • Authentic Seafood Boil 5:00pm - 9:00pm @ The Cocktail Bar
  • Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre- Trouble in Deadwood 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
  • Silas Powell Band- Blennerhassett Live! 6:30pm - 9:30pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
  • Insured Sound 7:00pm - 11:00pm @ Parkersburg American Legion
  • Jazz on the River 7:00pm - 9:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Doyle with Red Devil Vortex and Truckstop 9:00pm @ Town House

Sunday, June 11th

  • American Countess Riverboat @ Ohio River Levee
  • Sunday Funday at the Lafayette Hotel 7:00am - 2:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel
  • Lockapalooza 9:00am - 4:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Marietta Main Street’s Second Sunday 12:00pm - 4:00pm @ Marietta Downtown Shopping District

