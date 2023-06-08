Arts and entertainment events happening June 8th-11th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org
Thursday, June 8th
- Artist Display- Joyce Boone: Watercolor and Alcohol Ink @ WesBanco
- Camp Crawdad 6:00am - 6:00pm @ DuPont Recreation Area
- Blennerhassett Island Cruise 9:00am - 3:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Sandra King and Jerre Watkins Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Walking Group 11:00am - 12:00pm @ Wash Co Library- Beverly Branch
- Escape Room: The Deck of Destiny- ages 12-19 1:00pm - 6:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Community Connections Expo 2:00pm - 6:00pm @ St. Joseph’s Landing- Parkersburg
- Animals We Love to Hate 4:00pm - 5:00pm @ Wash Co Library- Beverly Branch
- Adult Board Games 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Father’s Day Dinner Cooking Class 5:30pm - 6:30pm @ The Changed Plate
- Pipes and Drums of St. Andrews 6:30pm @ Parkersburg Library-Arboretum
- Artsbridge Summer Music Series 7:00pm - 8:00pm @ Parkersburg City Park
- Music in the Park 7:00pm - 8:00pm @ Muskingum Park
Friday, June 9th
- Artist Display- Joyce Boone: Watercolor and Alcohol Ink @ WesBanco
- Camp Crawdad 6:00am - 6:00pm @ DuPont Recreation Area
- Sandra King and Jerre Watkins Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Authentic Seafood Boil 5:00pm - 9:00pm @ The Cocktail Bar
- Girls Night Cooking Class: Summer Grilling 5:00pm - 7:00pm @ The Changed Plate
- Paint and Sip- ages 21+ / Sunflowers 5:00pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
- Wood and Tile Trivet Class 5:00pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
- Art in our Garden: Fun Flamingo! 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Meet the Farmers- Sugar Butte Farms 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Busy Bee Restaurant- Marietta, OH
- Murder Mystery Dinner Cruise 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- E Wade Acoustic 7:00pm - 10:00pm @ Over the Moon Pub and Pizza
- Night Ranger 8:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre
- Point Park Concert- Play it Again Luke- a Luke Bryan tribute band 8:00pm - 9:30pm @ Point Park
- Tom Proctor Band 8:00pm @ Adelphia Music Hall
Saturday, June 10th
- Artist Display- Joyce Boone: Watercolor and Alcohol Ink @ WesBanco
- 2023 Dash for Diabetes 5K Walk/ Run 8:30 am @ Ravenswood RiverFront Park
- Cairo WV Craft Show 9:00am @ Cairo, WV
- Flavors of the Market with Chef Beau Dittmar 9:00am @ Farmers Market 2oo Butler St Marietta OH
- Cemetery Tours: Movers and Shakers 10:00am - 11:15am @ Oak Grove Cemetery
- Sandra King and Jerre Watkins Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Build Your Own Reading Buddy 10:30am - 1:30pm @ Wash Co Library- Beverly Branch
- Beginner Ukulele Workshop- ages 7-12 11:00am - 12:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Marietta Transfer 1st Annual Old Timers Truck Show Benefit 11:00am - 9:00pm @ Washington County Fair Grounds
- Cemetery Tours: Movers and Shakers 12:00pm - 1:15pm @ Oak Grove Cemetery
- Authentic Seafood Boil 5:00pm - 9:00pm @ The Cocktail Bar
- Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre- Trouble in Deadwood 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
- Silas Powell Band- Blennerhassett Live! 6:30pm - 9:30pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
- Insured Sound 7:00pm - 11:00pm @ Parkersburg American Legion
- Jazz on the River 7:00pm - 9:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Doyle with Red Devil Vortex and Truckstop 9:00pm @ Town House
Sunday, June 11th
- American Countess Riverboat @ Ohio River Levee
- Sunday Funday at the Lafayette Hotel 7:00am - 2:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel
- Lockapalooza 9:00am - 4:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Marietta Main Street’s Second Sunday 12:00pm - 4:00pm @ Marietta Downtown Shopping District
